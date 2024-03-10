In the ongoing controversy between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal marked a surprise entry on March 9. Rajat promised to sort out the differences between the personalities and come to a conclusion regarding the matter. However, in the latest updates regarding the meeting, Rajat took to his Instagram stories to announce that he will be accompanied by bodybuilder Nitin Chandila at Maxtern's house on March 10 to resolve the matter hopefully in a positive manner. He also stressed that there would only be two people on their side. Just hours after Dalal posted the video, Elvish Yadav jokingly replied to him on his Instagram story and said, "two seater me aarahe ho kya? Badi me aao, ham to badi me are hai par usme bhi do-teen jan hi aarahehai". Rajat Dalal Claims He's Going to Maxtern's House; Fitness Influencer Also Invites Elvish Yadav and His Men to Come There and Bury the Hatchet (Watch Video).

Check Out Elvish Yadav’s Insta Story Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)