The upcoming Green Lantern series that is set to premiere of HBO Max has been one of DC fans highly anticipated projects. With Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine already cast as Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, many fans have been waiting for any information on this show, and it looks like we finally have an idea of when it will begin filming. The series is reportedly to start filming late this year.

Check Out The Source Below:

HBO Max's 'GREEN LANTERN' series will begin filming in Los Angeles later this year. Jeremy Irvine and Finn Wittrock have already been cast as Alan Scott and Guy Gardner, respectively. (via https://t.co/mjl1rIS1Uv) pic.twitter.com/nr1MAgXq7S — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)