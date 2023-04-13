Strap in as we are set to visit the Westeros once more as another Game of Thrones prequel series is confirmed to be in development. Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the series will be based on George RR Martin's Dunk and Egg books. This will be the second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 2 Begins Production with ‘Original Family As Well As New Talents’.

Check Out the Announcement:

A new ‘GAME OF THRONES’ prequel series titled ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT’ is in the works at Max. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ books pic.twitter.com/WGS30iKFGo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)