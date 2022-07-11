Ghar Waapsi is the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series that would be totally relatable for every commoner. The show starring Vishal Vashishtha showcases how his character tries to fulfil his family’s expectations and at the same time juggles to make an impressive career graph. It also gives a glimpse of how this youngster ends up sacrificing precious moments with his family amidst his career choices. The series is all set to be streamed on the OTT platform from July 22.

Watch The Trailer Of Ghar Waapsi Below:

