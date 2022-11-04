Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus witnesses Vinayak participating in the racing competition. He manages to win it with the motivation of Sai. Now, Virat will be seen appreciating Pakhi for encouraging him and taking care of him day in and day out. However, Virat does not mentioned Sai at all in his speech. It will be interesting to see if Sai gets justice for her actions or not.

Star Plus shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Aka Sai's Slap to Virat Chavan for Questioning Her Character Gets Lauded by Netizens (View Tweets).

Take a look:

Virat ki nazar mein Patralekha hai Vinayak ki jeet ki asli wajaah. Par kya Sai ko nahin milega uski mehnat ka shrey? Dekhte rahiye,#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeinn, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus par.#NeilBhatt #AyeshaSingh #AishwaryaSharma @GmKishori pic.twitter.com/9XdZIOqduw — StarPlus (@StarPlus) November 3, 2022

