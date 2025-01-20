Veer Pahariya is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming aerial actioner Sky Force alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The young actor graced the finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 yesterday (January 19), and a video from the episode has gone viral. Salman, who is known for pulling the leg of younger actors, teased Veer Pahariya with a childhood photo of him along with Veer. He said, "Mai Veer ko bachpan see jaanta hoon. Jab ye fourth mein the, tab me sixth mein tha." (I know Veer from his childhood days when he was in fourth grade and I was in sixth). Playfully boasting about how he hasn't changed much over the years, Salman revealed a never-before-seen picture of himself with a young Veer. For the unversed, Karanveer Mehra went on to win Bigg Boss 18.‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra Shares Emotional Journey and Success Mantra After Victory; Says, ‘I Worked Hard, Aimed for the Top and It Happened’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Teases Veer Pahariya During ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale

Salman Khan Dances to ‘Sky Force’ Song Rang With Veer Pahariya

