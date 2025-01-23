Actor Shaan Mishra’s show Jai Maa Laxmi has taken a dramatic turn off-screen, as reports suggest he has filed a police complaint against the producers. According to Telly Talk, Shaan injured his hand and requested a shorter shoot day on medical advice. Despite his professionalism in continuing for two hours to avoid disruption to the telecast, things escalated. Allegedly, the producer and his wife got into a heated verbal fight with him, which turned physical, with claims of aggressive behaviour like grabbing his neck. Initially agreeing to the reduced schedule, the producers reportedly reneged, sparking this unsettling incident. The video shared by Telly Talk shows that Shaan verbally clashed with the producer and his wife, who angrily confronted him for leaving early. She can be heard saying, "Jo karna hai kar. Kaam karke jane ka. Tu mujhe kya dikhaega. Roz idhar aa kar khel ke jata hai," (Do whatever you want to do. Finish your work and leave. What will you show me?). Ram Gopal Varma in Legal Trouble: ‘Satya’ Director Gets Three-Month Jail Term for Cheque Bounce Case.

Actor Shaan Mishra Files Police Complaint Against ‘Jai Maa Laxmi’ Show Producers

