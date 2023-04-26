Actress Nyrraa M Banerji who is known for her role in the TV series Pishachini has reportedly joined the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Speaking About being a part of the show, the actress said, "I’m thrilled to continue my association with Colors, and this time it’s with a bang on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. I believe this new journey will test my limits." Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to premiere on Colors TV soon. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih to Be Contestants on Stunt-Based Reality Show.

Nyrraa M Banerji Boards Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

