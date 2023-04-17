A video of Salman Khan from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions has gone viral online which sees him slamming social media users for trending ‘Sidnaaz’ all day, everyday. The viral clip happens to be from The Kapil Sharma Show where bhaijaan gives an earful to ‘Sidnaaz’ fans for constantly making Shehnaaz Gill remember late Sidharth Shukla which is making tough for her to move on. "Par social media pe yeh kuch log jo Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya?," Salman said on TKSS. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Did Salman Khan Restrict Female Co-Stars From Wearing 'Revealing' Dress on Sets? Here's What Shehnaaz Gill Has to Say!

Salman Khan Slams SidNaaz Fans:

The way Salman protecting Shehnaaz here 🥹❤️ MY HEART 😭🫶 Also her face here….even she’s hurt from seeing these things every where 😣💔 #SalmanKhan • #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/NqCLAvaJ0R — k. (@karishmaokay) April 16, 2023

