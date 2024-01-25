Masters of the Air is a compelling war drama that recounts the experiences of eleven WWII pilots aboard the "Flying Fortress." Created by John Shiban and John Orloff, the series draws inspiration from Donald L Miller's book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. It vividly captures the challenges confronted by the 100th Bomb Group, stationed in England during World War II and renowned for enduring significant losses. Scheduled for a premiere on January 26, 2024, the show unfolds weekly, debuting the first two episodes on the premiere date, and the remaining seven episodes airing subsequently until March 15, 2024, exclusively on Apple TV+. Masters of the Air Trailer: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle’s Historical Epic Unveils Gripping Glimpse of WWII Airmen’s Perilous Sacrifices (Watch Video).

Masters Of The Air Trailer

