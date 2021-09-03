Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is all set to release on Netflix today (September 3). And so, fans of the Spanish crime drama series cannot keep calm and getting over-enthusiastic on social media. Netizens have flooded the microblogging platform with memes and also some fun messages. Here, check out how fans are reacting to the premiere day of La casa de papel. Money Heist Season 5: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time – All You Need To Know About Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó’s Spanish Thriller Series.

my and the boys realising #MoneyHeist drops in an hour the excitement alone😫🔥 pic.twitter.com/dqCUBOfn8b — Ricc4K🥀 (@riccmensah) September 3, 2021

Boss : Why everyone from your group are on leave today Me: it's part of a plan#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/rJ2ra1Blk0 — Divya j (@Secret_shadow10) September 3, 2021

