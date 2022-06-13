Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui invited wrath from netizens on June 11 after he took a sly dig at the current political scenario in India while referring to Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The Lock Upp winner wrote, “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly (sic),” He was thus called out by Twitterati for making joke on Bieber’s facial paralysis. Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Painful Secret About His Mother’s Death in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui:

Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand Even here in india right side not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

