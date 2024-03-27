Following his brief detainment by Mumbai Police during a raid on an illegal hookah bar on Wednesday (March 27) night, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to social media and dropped a selfie. He shared a photo on his Instagram story, seemingly unfazed by the incident. The close-up picture showed him at the airport, sporting a relaxed smile and casual attire. While he didn't provide any details about the raid or his experience, the post's caption reads, 'tired and travelling'. For the unaware, the Bigg Boss winner was released by cops after questioning. Munawar Faruqui Released After Getting Detained During Hookah Parlour Raid By Mumbai Police.

Munawar Faruqui Detained, Released Later

Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained and a case has been registered against them in a hookah bar raid in the Fort area last night. All accused were released after questioning: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

