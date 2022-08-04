Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup, who plays the character of Dev’s wife Rishita recently celebrated her birthday. She hosted a party wherein her close pals and friends from the industry visited her and made her birthday special. It was a theme party and Simran took to her social media handle to post a plethora of pictures giving us a brief glimpse of the celebrations. She also shared some interesting clicks with her boyfriend Ashutosh Semwal. Pandya Store Spoiler Update: Raavi’s Social Media Fame Leads to Interpersonal Conflicts in the Family!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashutosh Semwal (@aashu_semwal)

Simran and her friends reel it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Purswanii (@palak.purswani)

Simran proves that she is a huge fan of Bollywood movies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran Budharup 🇮🇳 (@simranbudharup)

Simran cuts her birthday cake!

Simran Budharup (Photo Credit: Instagram)

She is also gifted a cake from people who adore her…

Simran Budharup (Photo Credit: Instagram)

