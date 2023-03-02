The end-credit scene in Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan discuss who will take over from them next and reject unnamed candidates, was one of the movie's most well-liked scenes. To promote Pop Kaun, their new comedy show on Disney+ Hotstar, Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever parody this moment with comical results. Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters.

Watch the Hilarious teaser below:

