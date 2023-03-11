Rana Naidu, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, is currently streaming on Netflix. The show starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati has left Twitterati divided over its high sexual content and abusive language. There’s extensive usage of cuss words and the viewers have also been suggested to not watch it with family. While some have bashed the series for its lewd scenes and filthy language, many others have even accepted it for such content has now started to normalise as well. Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's Netflix Series Revels in Shock Value and Titillation.

'Absurd'

'Idhedho Peddha Baavi' The criticism & censorship on #RanaNaidu is absurd. They've always made it clear that it's an 18+ show, & people act as if they've never seen any adult content before. Some argue that #Venkatesh is a family hero who should be kept in that bubble; absurd? pic.twitter.com/S0cvHuBwNC — Vishnu Bekaar (@TheVishnuBekaar) March 11, 2023

Not A Family Show

#RanaNaiduOnNetflix#RanaNaidu Dayachesi please don't watch with family... My sincere request.. by mistake ewaryna hall lo play chestaremo...konchem jagratta 🙏🙏 Please make sure no family member is sitting beside you except wife . pic.twitter.com/bPXSZk8N3w — ⚡Ashwin⭐ (@alwaysashwin) March 10, 2023

'Privacy?'

there's this scene in 'Rana Naidu' where rana and his wife were gonna have a moment and their kid ruined it by shouting "mom breakfast"?? privacy where bro??? pic.twitter.com/fL6BNR3fmp — Rishabh (@Rishzone) March 10, 2023

POV

Entra Babu mana Telugu states lo intha gatekeeping batch tayarayyaru 🤦🏾. No one gives a shit Abt your so-called opinion of Venkatesh shouldn't be doing adult content. Podasthamatu "Anthega Anthega" anukuntu kurchovala?? Let him fucking explore genres! #RanaNaidu — James. Don't Play Games. (@Khoushmanda) March 11, 2023

'Mood'

The Drama

Venkatesh undu kada ani idhi family tho chudakandi roy...! #RanaNaidu pic.twitter.com/W0YLWJA8QD — Tonygaaaadu (@tonygaaaadu) March 10, 2023

