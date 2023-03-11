Rana Naidu, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, is currently streaming on Netflix. The show starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati has left Twitterati divided over its high sexual content and abusive language. There’s extensive usage of cuss words and the viewers have also been suggested to not watch it with family. While some have bashed the series for its lewd scenes and filthy language, many others have even accepted it for such content has now started to normalise as well. Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's Netflix Series Revels in Shock Value and Titillation.

'Absurd'

Not A Family Show

'Privacy?'

POV

'Mood'

The Drama

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)