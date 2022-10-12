After the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iranian morality police, there have been several protests by the common people of Iran and even female celebrities in the likes of Juliette Binoche and Marion Cottilard who indulged in chopping their hair. Now, Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi has stripped herself on social media as a way of showing that women have the right to wear whatever they want. Kandahar: Bollywood Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Joins Gerard Butler’s Action Film.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)