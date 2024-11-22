Kinshuk Vaidya, famously known for his role as Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Diksha Nagpal. The couple exchanged vows on November 22 in a beautiful ceremony held in Alibaug. The actor and his girlfriend got engaged in August of this year. The two first met back in 2015 while working together, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Congratulations to the couple. ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ Fame Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal; TV Actor Shares Dreamy Picture From Ceremony on Insta

