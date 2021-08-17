As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on Dance Deewane 3 this weekend, fans of the two cannot keep calm. However, it is Shehnaaz's admirers who are more pumped and can't wait to see the actress making her presence felt on the reality show. They are constantly showering love on Gill and also are going gaga over her picture in a blue outfit from the sets. Have a look at the reactions below.

Yusss!

Aww!

Indeed!

Nice!

And the pictures are here 😍 From the sets of #DanceDeewaane3 jo bana dengi sabko deeeewaaanaaaa 😂❤️ Shehnaaz & Sidharth will be Coming this weekend on Dance Deewane 🤩 Stay tuned!@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/aftvSkuDwX — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC ✨ (@ShehnaazShineFC) August 16, 2021

Woah!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)