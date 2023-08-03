Soundous Moufakir, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shared an incident from an awards ceremony. Moufakir slammed actor Karanvir Bohra for objectifying her by saying 'take this award home' in front of the audience. The Moroccan beauty even shared a post on her IG and said 'I am not a trophy, I'm not something you can just joke about taking home'. Taking this matter ahead, Karanvir shared a video and said that he is not 'sorry' because he didn't say anything to Moufakir or objectified her. Karanvir also added that Moufakir misunderstood his words and she needs to learn Hindi more. Splitsvilla Fame Soundous Moufakir Makes Her Acting Debut, Starts Shooting for Continuity (View Pics).

