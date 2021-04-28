The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are finally husband and wife as the two tied the knot on April 26, 2021. The couple got hitched in a low-key wedding in the presence of their loved ones at Jalandhar in a traditional Hindu marriage. Congratulations to the newlyweds and here are all the viral pics from the D-day. Have a look.
Check It Out:
View this post on Instagram
The Bride and Groom
View this post on Instagram
The Ring Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
Aww
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)