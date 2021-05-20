Vikas Bahl's Sunflower teaser is officially out and we see murder taking place in the society with some known faces starring in this ZEE5 series that makes this thriller even more interesting. The trailer features Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni as investigating cops while Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mukul Chadda are the characters revolving around the crime scene. Sunflower is a ZEE5 Orignal series that is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 11.

Sunflower Teaser:

