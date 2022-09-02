The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have premiered and it looks like fans are all over in love again with the beautiful world of Middle Earth. Fans are in love with the huge scale of the show and just how ambitious it feels. With the critic reviews and fans resonating really well with the series, it looks like the hard work has indeed paid off. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power Series Review: Tolkien’s Fantasy World Wrapped Up in a Dull Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Worth a Watch!

Regardless of one watching the lord of the rings, the rings of power on amazon prime video is definitely worth a watch!! — Lobhas Paithankar (@operacionfamosa) September 2, 2022

Insanely Beautiful!

Ok, ok. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is insanely beautiful and ambitious. I’m definitely looking forwards to seeing the rest of the series. The attention to detail is *chef’s kiss* — televised_mind (@televisedmind84) September 2, 2022

Really Good!

Honestly? Rings of power is really good so far. Newer cameras so I feel like it’s lacking a more familiar cozy “vibe” but god this is good!!! I’m okay elated to have more GOOD lord of the rings content — 🗡 Angel 🌿 (@faetrouble) September 2, 2022

The Most Expensive Show Ever!

Rings of Power looks like the most expensive show ever made. As a Tolkien nerd, I'm willing to overlook the non-canon stuff for the sheer spectacle, and more high quality fantasy television. I should go to bed, but I'm watching episode 2 instead.#RingsOfPower — TheJorshS (@TheJorshS) September 2, 2022

Absolute Unit!

the rings of power spoilers // - - - - - LOOK AT THE ABSOLUTE SIZE OF SAURON WOW #LOTRonPrime #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/1oKGDUqUXj — gabbs✨TROP spoilers !! (@elvenkingss) September 2, 2022

The Princess Diaries But LOTR!

RINGS OF POWER SPOILERS /// - - - - - galadriel in the prologue was like pic.twitter.com/r7NTps5E3u — maria 🥀 rop & hotd (spoilers) (@arwenaragorns) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)