The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have premiered and it looks like fans are all over in love again with the beautiful world of Middle Earth. Fans are in love with the huge scale of the show and just how ambitious it feels. With the critic reviews and fans resonating really well with the series, it looks like the hard work has indeed paid off. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power Series Review: Tolkien’s Fantasy World Wrapped Up in a Dull Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Worth a Watch!

Insanely Beautiful!

Really Good!

The Most Expensive Show Ever!

Absolute Unit!

The Princess Diaries But LOTR!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)