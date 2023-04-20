It's a great day for those who have been starving for some The White Lotus news because it looks like we might have an idea about exactly who would be joining the third season of the series. Natasha Rothwell, who starring in season one of The White Lotus as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, is reportedly set to return to the HBO drama for its season three. The White Lotus: Season 3 of Mike White's HBO Drama to be Set in Thailand - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Natasha Rothwell will return for Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus,’ @Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/dEs4zsUMqq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2023

