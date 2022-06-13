Ankit Gera, a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 9 and known for his roles in TV shows such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Agniphera among others, has been blessed with his first child with wife Rashi Puri. The couple welcomed a baby boy on June 10, reports ETimes. Pranitha Subhash Blessed With Baby Girl, Shares First Picture of Newborn on Instagram!

Ankit Gera And Rashi Puri

Exclusive! You can’t imagine the level of happiness until you experience fatherhood, says #AnkitGera who has been blessed with a baby boy @ankitgera001 #tvcelebs #tvstars #etimestv https://t.co/wuwKGnU3vb — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) June 13, 2022

