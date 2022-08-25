Urfi Javed has become a big name in the entertainment industry. She has not only stunned the television industry with her fashion statement but Bollywood is also getting to know her for her fashion statements. While she has been shamed and trolled for wearing revealing clothes, nothing seems to be stopping her as yet again she is wearing a sequined bodycon dress. Urfi Javed Stuns in Bold Outfit Made of Stones As She Takes a Dig at Trolls (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Take a look at the comments too:

Some say that she has indulged into too much of skin show

There are netizens body shaming her

A section of her followers are disliking her fashion sense

Fans are disappointed and are mocking her

A section of her followers feel that she is trying to gain followers by doing skin show

