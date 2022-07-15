Urfi Javed and fashion are BFFs. The Bigg Boss OTT star who's known for her bold style statements dropped a new reel today (July 15) on Instagram and it's ofcourse super stylish. As the hottie in the clip can be seen wearing a DIY pink yarn bikini paired with blue denim and grooving to a viral tune. Ah-mazing is the word! Urfi Javed Picks a Belted Themed Skimpy Outfit for Her Outing on Rainy Day (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)