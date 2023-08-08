Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is one of the popular show in Indian television. This serial is known for introducing many pivotal characters which made a mark with their strong impact on viewers and Jay Soni's character Abhinav has been one of them. Jay's performance and onscreen chemistry with Pranali Rathod received an amazing response from the audience. But, the makers of the show surprised everyone by announcing the death of Jay's character in upcoming episodes. The YRKKH team celebrated Jay's last day shoot in a sweet manner. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni Reacts to Rumours of His Exit From YRKKH.

