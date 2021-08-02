The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC Result 2021 on August 3, Tuesday. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 will be out at 4 PM. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to inform students that the Class 12 results will be out on August 3.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet by Varsha Gaikwad:

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

