In the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam, Suraj Tiwari of Mainpuri has emerged as one of the most notable cases. Although Tiwari achieved the 917th place, his accomplishment is actually highlighted by the challenges he overcame. In a railway accident near Ghaziabad's Dadri in 2017, the 26-year-old lost both of his legs, his right arm, and two fingers from his left hand. Tiwari has two siblings and is the son of a tailor and a homemaker. "I am very happy today, my son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," says Suraj Tiwari's father, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari. His mother Asha Devi Tiwari said, "My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work." UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 Result: Three Women Students from Delhi University Secure Top 4 Ranks in Merit List, Check Names Here.

