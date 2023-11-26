26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Terrorist Attack on Mann Ki Baat Says, 'We Can Never Forget This Day'

In his monthly radio address, "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi solemnly reflected on the tragic events of November 26, marking the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. PM Modi emphasised the nation's collective memory, stating, "We can never forget this day." Addressing the listeners, he highlighted the gravity of the terror attack and its lasting impact on the country, stating, "It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack." 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pay Tributes to Victims of Terror Attack on Its 15th Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Remembers 26/11 Terror Attack on 'Mann Ki Baat'

PHOTO | "We can never forget this day, November 26. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack," says PM @narendramodi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. pic.twitter.com/2MlC5TQbLP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

