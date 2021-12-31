Srinagar, December 31: In a data that sheds light on cross-border terrorism attempts by Pakistan, it was revealed by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, that a total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021. Out of the terrorists killed, 19 were Pakistan nationals, said the IGP. Also, the number of civilians who died in terrorist attacks in the year 2021 was lower compared to 2020 as 37 civilians were killed this year compared to 34 in 2020, informed the officer.

A total of 171 terrorists were killed this year, out of them 19 were Pakistani terrorists, 152 local terrorists. Last year 37 civilians were killed but this year 34 civilians have been killed: IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/sc3rCNcmOV — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

