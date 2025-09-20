A late-night accident in Kolkata left five people injured after an overspeeding private car rammed into a roadside tea stall near Nimtala Ghat on Strand Road around 1:30 am Wednesday. CCTV footage shows the driver attempting to flee after the crash but being caught by locals and handed over to police. The injured were identified as Subhendu Biswas (31), Subhajit Mondal (21), Adarsh Rahul (27), Aditya Nakhuda (28), and Alpana Nakhuda (52). They were rushed to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where all but Biswas were discharged after first aid. Preliminary investigations revealed the car lost control while heading towards Nimtala Ghat, hitting three pedestrians before crashing into the stall. Two pedestrians and three car occupants were among the injured. Dhaula Kuan Accident: BMW Overturns After Hitting Motorcycle in Delhi, Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured; FIR Registered.

Nimtala Ghat Accident

🚨CCTV footage from Kolkata WB: Speeding car rams into a tea stall, leaving 5 injured. pic.twitter.com/JLHztyMt1X — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

