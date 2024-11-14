In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, November 14, a 19-year-old college student named Selvam was killed when a speeding private bus hit her while she was attempting to cross the road on her scooty in Ramayanpatti, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred around 7 am, and CCTV footage of the accident has since gone viral on social media, showing the young woman struck abruptly as she crossed the narrow road. Selvam, daughter of local laborer Baldurai from Veppankulam, was in her second year of college in Perumalpuram. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot due to severe blood loss. Her body has been taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for examination, and the police have registered a case. An investigation is underway, focusing on the bus driver involved in the fatal collision. Dehradun Road Accident: 1 Killed, Several Injured After 6 Cars Involve in Pile-Up at Uttarakhand’s Asharodi Check-Post, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Tirunelveli

