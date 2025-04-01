In Agra, a father took matters into his own hands after a man Sexually assaulted his daughter. The father caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The incident occurred when the father was crossing the street with his children. The accused first touched the daughter inappropriately and then followed her and then followed them, making lewd comments. When the father confronted him, the man kicked him to the ground. Undeterred, the father overpowered the accused, who claimed to be a lawyer. The father first took the accused to the emergency police station, where he was redirected to the MM Gate Police Station and then to the Hariparvat Police Station. Finally, authorities stated the case belonged to the Delhi Gate Police Chowki. The investigation is ongoing. Agra: 6th-Grade Student Found Hanging from Tree After Mother Scolds Him Over Studies, Police Investigate.