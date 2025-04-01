(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Agra: Father Overpowers Man Who Touched Her Daughter Inappropriately and Made Lewd Comment, Hands Him Over to Police
In Agra, a father overpowered a man who touched his daughter inappropriately and made lewd comments. The father confronted the accused, then handed him over to the police for further action.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2025 06:01 PM IST