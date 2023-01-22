The Border Security Force (BSF) has started a seven-day ‘Ops Alert’ exercise along the Indo-Pak international border from Sir Creek in Gujarat to Barmer district in Rajasthan in view of the upcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations. The ‘Ops Alert’ exercise began on January 21 and will continue till January 28. During this exercise, special operations in forward and depth areas as well as in the Creek and Harami Nala would be carried out. Republic Day 2023 Celebrations: Women Guards in Regal Attire to Be Part of the BSF Camel Contingent.

Check Tweet:

Ahead of Republic Day, a seven-day 'Ops Alert' exercise commenced from 21st Jan to 28th Jan, all along Indo-Pak international border from Sir Creek to Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan, to thwart any ill designs of anti-national elements: BSF pic.twitter.com/kvg5xDy9hO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)