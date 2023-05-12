NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday launched an all-out attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekath Shinde. When asked about his views on Uddhav Thackeray's demand for Shinde to resign on moral grounds, Pawar said, " There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams." Pawar added that there is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people. NCP leader's remarks came a day after Supreme Court's verdict on Sena vs Sena battle. Maharashtra: Supreme Court Refers Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena to Larger Constituion Bench.

‘No Need Of Demanding Resignation'

