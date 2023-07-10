When asked if he saw himself as the opposition's face in 2024, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav responded, "We have many faces (for the PM post). When the time comes, we will decide." Previously, for a key meeting to forge unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, several opposition leaders convened in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Congress Leader KC Venugopal Says ‘Next Opposition Meeting To Be Held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru’.

Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition’s Face For PM Post

#WATCH | "We have many faces (for the PM post) when the time comes, we will decide," says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav replying to a question- does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself the face of the opposition in 2024? pic.twitter.com/24JeTD1Olx — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

