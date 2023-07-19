The sources on Wednesday said that the Central Government informed all parties during the all-party meeting that government is ready to discuss on Manipur issue. A day ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, the Government of India has called for an all-party meeting today at 3 pm. All Party Meeting On Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs All-Party Meet Over Violence-Hit State.

Ready to Discuss Manipur Issue:

#MonsoonSession | Central Government informed all parties during the all-party meeting that government is ready to discuss on Manipur issue: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

All-Party Meeting Video:

#WATCH | Center calls for an all-party meeting before the #MonsoonSession of the Parliament pic.twitter.com/heBdU52Qic — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 19, 2023

