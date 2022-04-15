The Alliance Air on Friday released a statement and said that from April 15, 2022, it will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will run as an independent Business unit under Government of India. "Alliance Air has now migrated to cloud-based passenger service system from 15th April 2022," the statement read.

Check tweet:

