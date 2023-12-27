Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video on social media platform X, showcasing his inspection of the upcoming Amrit Bharat Train at the New Delhi Railway Station. Vaishnaw captioned the video "Amrit Kal ki Amrit Bharat Train", expressing pride in the train, designed for optimal comfort in the non-ac segment, equipped with push-pull technology, wider doors, and ramps for differently-abled passengers. Anticipated to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, the train aims to reduce travel time on long routes by at least two hours, owing to advanced technology and improved acceleration. Deepfake Issue: 'Safe Harbour' Clause Doesn't Apply if Platforms Do Not Take Adequate Steps to Remove Deepfakes, Says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Amrit Kal Ki Amrit Bharat Train

