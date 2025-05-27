A blast was reported in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday morning, May 27. One person sustained injuries in the explosion that took place near Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in the Amritsar rural district. One person sustained injuries in the explosion. "We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here. The police officials have reached the spot and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital...Generally, in the abandoned area, we have also seen in the past that anti-national elements come to retrieve their consignments. We suspect that he is one of the accused who came to retrieve the consignment and due to mishandling of an explosive, he was injured...Our FSL teams are on the way," SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said. Amritsar Blast: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Explosive at Thakurdwara Temple in Punjab; Investigation Underway As Video Surfaces.

Explosion Reported in Naushera Village in Amritsar

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | An explosion occurred in the area around Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in the Amritsar rural district. SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, says, "We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here. The… pic.twitter.com/zzKRU7nu9e — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)