A gas leak at Tagore Pharma Company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district claimed one life and left 10 others critically ill after workers inhaled toxic fumes from a reactor on Tuesday. The incident occurred during the cleaning of fumes caused by mixing hydrochloric acid and chloroform without adequate safety precautions. Symptoms appeared hours later, including severe coughing and breathing difficulties. Nine workers are hospitalized, with two in critical condition. Police have blamed the management for failing to alert workers about the risks and confirmed that a case will be filed. Sangli MIDC Gas Leak: Woman Dies, 10 Critical After Toxic Gas Leaks at Chemical Company in Shalgaon Bombalewadi MIDC.

Anakapalli Gas Leak

Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh: A toxic gas mixed with HCL leaked in Tagore Pharma company in the Anakapalli district on Tuesday afternoon. 11 workers fell ill and immediately workers were shifted to the hospital. One worker died while getting treatment due to inhalation of toxic… — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

