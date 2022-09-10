The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be introducing "Lifebuoy" robots to save people from drowning in the sea. The decision comes after the sudden rise of drowning deaths at local beaches. "We did a demo today on RK Beach. They'll help in saving the people from drowning. We are looking to introduce them to make our beaches safer, said GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha.

Check Tweet:

Andhra Pradesh | GVMC to introduce 'LIFEBOUY' robots to save people from drowning in the sea We did a demo today on RK Beach. They'll help in saving the people from drowning. We are looking to introduce them to make our beaches safer: G Lakshmisha, Commissioner, GVMC (09.09) pic.twitter.com/1IB8K7huZO — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

