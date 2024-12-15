Several MLAs and two TDP leaders were injured when the stage collapsed during the Kuda Chairman’s swearing-in ceremony in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on December 15. Telugu Desam Party members Rajappa Yanamala and Ramakrishnudu were among those hurt, along with a cameraman who was on stage. Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and other leaders were seen helping manage the aftermath. The collapse caused panic among the crowd, with the chaotic scene captured in a video shared by news agency IANS. Visakhapatnam: 4 Students of St Ann's High School in Andhra Pradesh Escape Hostel After Watching 'Lucky Baskhar' Movie To Earn Money, Videos Surface.

Stage Collapses During Kuda Chairman’s Swearing-In Ceremony in Kakinada

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: At the Kuda Chairman's swearing-in ceremony, the stage collapsed, causing chaos. Several MLAs and leaders, including Telugu Desam Party members Rajappa Yanamala and Ramakrishnudu, were injured. A cameraman covering the event was also on the stage.… pic.twitter.com/L64mW0uAfL — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

