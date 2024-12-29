A shocking incident of animal cruelty has surfaced from Mohanganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, where a man was filmed brutally assaulting a tied cow. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Salon Police Station and has sparked widespread outrage after the video went viral. In the footage, the man is seen repeatedly hitting the cow on its head with a large stick, while onlookers watched from a nearby wall but did not intervene. The motive behind the assault remains unclear. Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and launched a probe. Animal Cruelty in Bhandup: Woman Allegedly Pours Red Chemical on Stray Dog Rani's Body and Into Her Eyes at Housing Society in Mumbai, Booked.

Cow Assaulted in Raebareli

प्रभारी निरीक्षक सलोन को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)