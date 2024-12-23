Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal officially started the registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana in the Jangpura assembly constituency on December 23, 2024. This scheme will cover the entire medical treatment costs for elderly citizens above the age of 60, whether they seek care at government or private hospitals. Kejriwal emphasized that the initiative aims to provide comprehensive healthcare for senior citizens, ensuring they do not face financial hurdles when ill. In addition, registration for the Mahila Samman Yojana also commenced, with a remarkable 2.5 lakh women registering within hours across Delhi. The scheme is designed to provide financial aid to women, empowering them economically. Kejriwal described both initiatives as "game-changers," believing they will greatly impact the lives of women and the elderly in Delhi. Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Begins: Arvind Kejriwal Helps Women Register for AAP Govt’s Cash Scheme Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Starts Registration for Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "Registration for Sanjeevani Yojana has started in Jangpura assembly constituency. Under Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly people above 60 years of age fall ill, whether it's a government hospital or a private hospital,… pic.twitter.com/4vMDVEQI6x — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

