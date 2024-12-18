Asaram, the self-styled godman serving a life sentence for raping a minor, has been granted a 17-day parole for medical treatment. The parole includes 15 days for treatment and 2 days for travel. On December 18, Asaram was transported from Jodhpur to Maharashtra in an ICU ambulance, accompanied by medical personnel. Authorities confirmed that his parole request was approved following a detailed review of his health condition. Asaram was convicted in 2018 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. This is not the first time he has sought parole, with his legal team citing health concerns for the temporary release. Asaram Bapu Granted Parole: Self-Styled Godman en Route to Mumbai Captured on Camera Getting Angry at Police Officers on Flight, Video Goes Viral.

Asaram Departs for Maharashtra on 17-Day Parole