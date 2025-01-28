The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 28 decided to maintain the toll for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, commonly known as Atal Setu INR 250 for another year. This decision ensures that commuters using the bridge, which connects Sewri to Nhava Sheva, will continue to pay the same toll amount for the next 12 months. The Atal Setu plays a crucial role in reducing travel time and improving connectivity in the region. PM Modi Shares Atal Setu Inauguration Highlight Video, Gives Glimpse of India's Longest Sea Bridge, a Pioneering Project That Will Transform Infrastructure in Mumbai.

Atal Setu Toll Price Remains INR 250 for Another Year, Announces Maharashtra Cabinet

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to maintain the toll for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at ₹250 for another year pic.twitter.com/Eb6NRDIQpC — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

