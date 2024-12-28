The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kailashnathan, has approved an INR 2 per litre increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on both petrol and diesel. This hike will come into effect from January 1, 2024, and will be applicable across all regions of Puducherry. The VAT increase is expected to impact the fuel prices across the Union Territory, adding to the existing fuel costs that consumers have been facing. Today's Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities - 28th December 2024.

VAT Increased by INR 2 Per Litre from January 1, 2024

